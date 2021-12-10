Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SLOIF stock opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Soitec has a 52-week low of $179.70 and a 52-week high of $273.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.88 and its 200 day moving average is $236.70.
Soitec Company Profile
