Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SLOIF stock opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Soitec has a 52-week low of $179.70 and a 52-week high of $273.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.88 and its 200 day moving average is $236.70.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

