Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.18 and last traded at $26.55. Approximately 1,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07.

About Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY)

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

