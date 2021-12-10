SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00018928 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001465 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 94.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

