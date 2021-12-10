Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Director Karen L. Daniel Sells 2,259 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SNA opened at $214.33 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.56 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.02.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.