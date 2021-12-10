Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,780 ($23.60).

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,505 ($19.96) on Thursday. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,738.57 ($23.05). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The stock has a market cap of £5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,444.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,495.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

In related news, insider Mark Seligman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($19.07) per share, for a total transaction of £14,380 ($19,069.09). Also, insider John Shipsey bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,441 ($19.11) per share, for a total transaction of £22,811.03 ($30,249.34).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

