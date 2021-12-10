SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Raised to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.15. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

