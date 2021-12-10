SmartCash Market Cap Hits $4.28 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $355,903.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

