SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLRC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after buying an additional 94,598 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

