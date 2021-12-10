SL Green Realty Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SL Green Realty in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

SLG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

SLG stock opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,249,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 16.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 42,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

