Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $133,016.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00056500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.25 or 0.08460436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00082932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,030.96 or 0.99735009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

