Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will post $258.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.60 million and the highest is $283.06 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $108.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS.

SIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 447,812 shares of company stock valued at $18,248,941. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,961,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 13.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SIX stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 2.39.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

