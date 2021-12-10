Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.29. 7,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 933,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. FMR LLC raised its position in Signify Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,790,000 after buying an additional 78,959 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,587 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

