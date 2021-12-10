Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.29. 7,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 933,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.
The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19.
In other news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. FMR LLC raised its position in Signify Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,790,000 after buying an additional 78,959 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,587 shares during the last quarter.
Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
