Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $623.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.12.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

