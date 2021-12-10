Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

ITV has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ITV from GBX 128 ($1.70) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.45) to GBX 128 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 143.50 ($1.90).

LON:ITV opened at GBX 111.35 ($1.48) on Friday. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 96.86 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 111.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 206.77.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £3,071.52 ($4,073.09).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

