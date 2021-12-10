Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 944.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after buying an additional 922,836 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $468.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $458.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.