Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13,766.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 68.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 35.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCVL has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

