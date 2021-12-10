SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGBAF. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SES has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

SGBAF opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.26. SES has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $523.51 million for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, analysts predict that SES will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

