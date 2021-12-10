Serkan Kutan Sells 1,800 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CTO Serkan Kutan sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $11,862.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMWL stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,788. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in American Well by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMWL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

