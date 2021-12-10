Serkan Kutan Sells 1,800 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CTO Serkan Kutan sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $11,862.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
AMWL stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,788. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on AMWL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.
About American Well
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
