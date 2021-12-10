Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 23,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,256,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

SMFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sema4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $80,322.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $43,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,553 shares of company stock worth $895,784.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

