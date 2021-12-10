Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) vs. CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and CONMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $3.38 million 22.85 -$14.88 million N/A N/A CONMED $862.46 million 4.68 $9.52 million $2.00 69.00

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Second Sight Medical Products.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Second Sight Medical Products and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED 0 0 4 0 3.00

CONMED has a consensus target price of $163.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.30%. Given CONMED’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CONMED is more favorable than Second Sight Medical Products.

Profitability

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products N/A -22.04% -19.61% CONMED 6.29% 12.40% 5.19%

Risk and Volatility

Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.2% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CONMED beats Second Sight Medical Products on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann, Aaron Mendelsohn, Sam Williams, Robert J. Greenberg, and Gunnar Bjorg in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, CA.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

