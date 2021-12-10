SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $63.95. Approximately 13,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,031,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.
SEAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 2.30.
In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,911 shares of company stock worth $3,246,944. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $1,745,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 280,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 131,708 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,737,000 after buying an additional 212,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
