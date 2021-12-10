SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $63.95. Approximately 13,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,031,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 2.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,911 shares of company stock worth $3,246,944. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $1,745,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 280,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 131,708 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,737,000 after buying an additional 212,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.