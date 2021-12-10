Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.50. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

BERY stock opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $72.95. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,319,000 after buying an additional 144,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 561.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 85,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 189.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

