Scotiabank Raises Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to C$60.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

