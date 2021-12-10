Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA opened at $100.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.