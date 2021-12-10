Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Boosted by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,457,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $56,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

