Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 0.7% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $57.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

