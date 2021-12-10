Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,842 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 79.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,340 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,409,724. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

