Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SBBTF. UBS Group lowered Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS SBBTF opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $51.75 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.