Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Insider Badrul A. Chowdhury Acquires 25,000 Shares

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) insider Badrul A. Chowdhury acquired 25,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 61.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 8.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 217,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

