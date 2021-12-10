Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Insider Badrul A. Chowdhury Acquires 25,000 Shares

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) insider Badrul A. Chowdhury acquired 25,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.58.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
Savara Company Profile
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
