Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BFS opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $102,153.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $404,322. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after buying an additional 284,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

