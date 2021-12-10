SaTT (SATT) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One SaTT coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SaTT has a total market cap of $8.58 million and $191,837.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SaTT has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00216971 BTC.

SaTT Coin Profile

SaTT is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

Buying and Selling SaTT

