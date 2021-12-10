Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.07 and last traded at $49.07. 38,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,894,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,371,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after buying an additional 2,005,559 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after buying an additional 1,219,164 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

