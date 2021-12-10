Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Salzgitter from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.
OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $4.07.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
