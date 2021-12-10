Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Salzgitter from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

