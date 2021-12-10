Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $476,000.

VLUE stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.92. 1,020,764 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.63. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

