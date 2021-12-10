Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Makes New $9.34 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 36,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,232,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 102,553 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 92,021.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 72,697 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.13. 99,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.55 and its 200-day moving average is $268.42. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $210.41 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

