Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of HYD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,023. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

