SafeInsure Hits Market Capitalization of $225,365.46 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $225,365.46 and approximately $407.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00042560 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000817 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,895,621 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.