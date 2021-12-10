S4FE (S4F) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,384.00

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, S4FE has traded down 17% against the US dollar. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $15,384.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00039695 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.49 or 0.00208809 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

