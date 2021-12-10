S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 2,225 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Intel were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

INTC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 467,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,839,326. The company has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

