S. R. Schill & Associates Has $892,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.69. The company had a trading volume of 101,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,171. The stock has a market cap of $222.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $124.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.