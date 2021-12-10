S. R. Schill & Associates Has $1.95 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Robert Half International comprises 0.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 282.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $108.02. 7,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,030. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

