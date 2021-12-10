S. R. Schill & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SMH stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $306.04. The company had a trading volume of 171,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,660. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $210.41 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.55 and its 200 day moving average is $268.42.

