S. R. Schill & Associates Buys New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 365 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 81,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,412,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $639.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $615.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

