Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $19.48 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $668.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

