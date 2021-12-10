RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 108 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $8.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $650.35. 9,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,722. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.99. The firm has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 589.13, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.