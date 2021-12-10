RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 28,660 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.92. 41,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

