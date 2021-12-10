RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,861 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.36. 91,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.