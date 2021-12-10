Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Shares Gap Down to $19.20

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $18.45. Royce Value Trust shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 519 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.