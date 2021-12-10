Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 158.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM opened at $33.81 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 105.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,337,747 shares of company stock worth $283,783,739. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

