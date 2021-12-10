Royal Bank of Canada Raises BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target to $11.00

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ BLU opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $444.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. On average, research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

